You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX rejects 8Telecom's request for more time to file sustainability report

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 8:29 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected 8Telecom International Holdings Co's application for extra time to submit its sustainability report on the basis that there are no "extenuating reasons" to grant an extension, 8Telecom announced on Tuesday after the market closed.

Under SGX's sustainability reporting rules, 8Telecom, an infocomm services company focused on long-term evolution (LTE) solutions, had until Dec 31, 2018, to post its sustainability report for 2017. The company said that it will "endeavor to complete its sustainability report" for 2017 as soon as possible and will update shareholders as soon as it has a clear timeline.

On Dec 28, 2018, 8Telecom said that it would seek an extension for its sustainability report because it had not been able to fill its chief financial officer position since July 3, 2017; it had to change its auditors; and it had not been able to begin its audit process for 2017. The company asked to be able to release its sustainability report only after the completion of its audit for 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

GYP to exit financial-criteria watch list, but still on hook for minimum trading price

IHeartMedia nears bankruptcy exit with court approval of plan

Dyson moving corporate head office to Singapore

Sale of Ascott Raffles Place in line with 'legal and regulatory rules'

Short tempers, long queues aplenty as hunt for CNY notes heats up

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening