SGX securities trading value for July rises 37% year on year to S$46.2 billion

The STI is up 8.9% at 5,628.5 during the month – its biggest month-on-month rise in more than five years

SGX’s overall turnover velocity for July was at 44%, up from 41% in July 2025. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange ’s securities market turnover rose 37 per cent year on year in July to S$46.2 billion, a bourse filing on Wednesday (Aug 12) said.

The securities daily average value (SDAV) was up 37 per cent from the year before, surpassing S$2 billion for the sixth consecutive month.

Derivatives traded volume climbed 16 per cent year on year to 33.9 million contracts; derivatives daily average volume (DAV) gained 16 per cent on year to about 1.5 million contracts.

Its overall turnover velocity for July stood at 44 per cent, up from 41 per cent in July 2025.

SGX’s Catalist board turnover velocity for that month came in at 39 per cent, up from 37 per cent in July 2025.

As at July 2026, SGX’s market capitalisation stood at S$1.2 trillion, up from S$1.1 trillion in the month before.

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Straits Times Index performance

The Straits Times Index (STI) advanced 8.9 per cent in July to 5,628.5 – its biggest month-on-month increase in over five years – supported by a global rotation out of technology into defensive financials.

In the year to date, the benchmark has returned 21 per cent on a price-return basis, outperforming Asean peers in Singapore dollar terms.

Cash equities SDAV gained across all investor segments in July, too, led by institutional investors with 38 per cent year-on-year growth.

Retail investors were net buyers for a sixth straight month, with net inflows up 92 per cent month on month at S$545.2 million, primarily in small and mid-cap stocks.

STI exchange-traded funds (ETF) recorded their 17th consecutive month of net inflows in July, bringing cumulative inflows to S$1.6 billion and lifting assets under management by 89 per cent year on year to S$5.6 billion.

Rubber, petrochemicals standout

In particular, SGX Commodities reported its strongest July for petrochemicals and SGX SICOM rubber derivatives, said the local bourse.

The volume of petrochemical contracts, including benzene and naphtha, rose 51 per cent year on year, while rubber futures and options volume climbed 2 per cent year on year to 316,485 contracts.

Among commodity derivatives, the year-to-date average open interest gained 18 per cent from the year before; the year-to-date DAV rose by 5 per cent year on year.

Korean won, Taiwan dollar among top FX futures movers

The local bourse said mixed economic signals in the US drove hedging in SGX’s listed currency markets, sending the total FX futures traded volume up by 54 per cent year on year in July to 9.3 million contracts.

“Beyond strong year-on-year volume growth in key offshore Chinese yuan and Indian rupee contracts, the DAV of SGX Korean won/US dollar FX futures surged 182 per cent year on year to 54,453 lots,” noted the bourse filing on Wednesday.

This daily average open interest in SGX Taiwan dollar/US dollar FX Futures climbed 84.6 per cent month on month to a notional US$41.3 million.