SGX securities trading value jumps 72% in June, caps ‘stellar’ FY2026

It attributes this performance to ‘supportive growth and structural investment themes’

The benchmark STI extended its rally, hitting an all-time high of 5,218.96 on Jun 25 before ending the month at 5,170.65. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Robust trading activity across both cash equities and derivatives in June propelled the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to a strong finish for its 2026 financial year, the local bourse said on Monday (Jul 13).

The total securities market trading value jumped 72 per cent year on year to S$44.6 billion.

The surge capped what SGX described as a “stellar performance” for the financial year, as global investors increasingly “leaned on trusted risk-management tools”.

Securities daily average value (SDAV) surged 72 per cent year on year to S$2.1 billion.

For the full 2026 financial year, SDAV gained 35 per cent year on year to S$1.8 billion. This was the “highest in 18 years”, the bourse operator highlighted.

Total turnover for FY2026 climbed 35 per cent year on year to S$455.7 billion.

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STI hits new high

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) extended its rally, hitting an all-time high of 5,218.96 on Jun 25 before ending the month at 5,170.65. This represented a 30.4 per cent year-on-year jump.

SGX attributed this performance to “supportive growth and structural investment themes” that continued to effectively outweigh external headwinds, lifting total returns over the 12-month period to 36.4 per cent.

Trading activity broadened significantly beyond blue-chip counters. This was supported by a double-digit growth in SDAV, across both retail and institutional investors.

Retail investors were a key driving force, maintaining a net buying streak for five consecutive months up to June and pouring in S$2.4 billion in cumulative net inflows for the financial year.

Retail SDAV surged 52 per cent to its highest level in 12 years.

Institutional interest also spilled heavily into small- and mid-cap stocks. Institutional net buying in this segment climbed three times to S$606 million, compared with S$200 million in FY2025.

This drove small- and mid-cap SDAV up 155 per cent to S$310 million, a high not seen since FY2014.

“Reflecting stronger investor interest beyond the benchmark index, the iEdge Singapore Next50 index advanced 23.8 per cent year on year in June to 1,516.01,” SGX added.

Over in the derivatives market, total trading volume rose 31 per cent year on year to 34.3 million contracts in June, while daily average volume climbed 27 per cent to 1.62 million contracts.

In the foreign exchange (FX) space, SGX noted that “uncertainty over Asian currency valuations, amid a mixed outlook for global interest rates,” supported robust hedging activity across its renminbi, rupee, and won futures complexes.

Total FX futures volume for FY2026 climbed 31 per cent year on year to 96.3 million contracts.

Commodities also had a record year across benchmark iron ore derivatives, forward freight agreements, as well as petrochemicals and dairy contracts.

SGX said the gains were “driven by increased hedging and trading activity amid disruptions to global physical supply chains, while continued expansion in the client base further propelled financialisation”.

Total commodities volume for the financial year increased 21 per cent year on year to 78.8 million lots.

Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) across exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassed S$20.5 billion at the end of June.

Net inflows surged 240 per cent year on year in the second half of FY2026 to S$2.4 billion, with combined AUM of STI ETFs exceeding S$5 billion to mark a 15th straight month of net inflows.