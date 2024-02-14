SGX securities turnover up 8% to five-month high in January

TOTAL securities market turnover value on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) increased 8 per cent month on month to S$20.6 billion, posting a five-month high.

Securities daily average value dropped 1.7 per cent to S$935 million on the month, based on SGX’s monthly market statistics report released on Wednesday (Feb 14).

“Singapore’s equities market remained the second-most actively traded in South-east Asia, with net buying by retail investors across index, real estate investment trusts, and small and mid-cap stocks,” said the bourse regulator. It added that the benchmark Straits Times Index declined 2.7 per cent on the month to 3,153.01.

The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETF) rose 5 per cent to S$291 million. SGX noted that the first active ETF, listed on Jan 31 with assets under management of S$37 million, has attracted new net inflows of S$10 million.

SGX said global investors continued to lean on its platform to manage risk amid waning expectations on a timely rates cut, alongside mixed views over the pace of growth in key Asian economies.

Derivatives traded volume rose 27 per cent on the year in January to 24.6 million contracts, the highest since March 2022, driven by strong increases across equities, foreign exchange (FX) and commodities. Derivatives daily average volume at 1.1 million contracts was up 5 per cent on the year, and up 9 per cent on the month.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

On FX, total futures volume posted a record high, up 57 per cent on the year to 4.3 million contracts.

Commodity derivatives traded volume climbed 82 per cent on the year in January to 5.2 million, with the benchmark iron ore derivatives volume up 88 per cent to 4.7 million contracts. Forward freight agreement volume rose 27 per cent year on year.

SGX highlighted that its bond marketplace registered 60 new bond listings at S$24.3 billion in January, including a US$2.05 billion three-tranche bond offering by Indonesia.