SGX seeks public feedback on changes to board lot sizes

The move is to enhance accessibility and broaden participation

All comments are requested by the Singapore Exchange by Feb 13, 2026, according to the Friday (Jan 23) bourse filing. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday (Jan 23) said that it is seeking feedback from the public on proposed changes to reduce the standard board lot size of certain instruments traded on the SGX.

The proposed changes are:

A reduction in the standard board lot size from 100 units to 10 units, for instruments priced above S$10 and up to S$100.

A reduction in the standard board lot size from 100 units to one unit, for instruments priced above S$100.

A smaller standard board lot size will lower the minimum outlay required for investments, indicated the bourse’s filing.

“This makes higher-priced stocks more affordable and accessible to investors, which could in turn broaden investor participation and increase trading activity,” it said.

The reduction was supported by the Equities Market Review Group, as part of its recommendations to strengthen the development of Singapore’s stock market.

Ng Yao Loong, head of equities at SGX Group, said that share prices of some large caps rose substantially in the past few years.

Around 30 per cent of trading activity currently comes from stocks priced above S$10, he added.

“This is the segment where we want to enhance accessibility and broaden participation. By reducing the board lot size for these higher-priced stocks, we bring the minimum investment down from a few thousand dollars to just a few hundred – to make such investments more within reach, especially for younger retail investors,” said Ng.

Separately, SGX is also proposing to remove the requirement to align the minimum bid sizes of securities and futures contracts traded in Hong Kong dollar, Chinese renminbi or Japanese yen to those in their home markets.

The local bourse requires all comments to come in by Feb 13. Implementation is expected in mid-2026, if the market supports the changes.

Earlier in January 2015, the standard board-lot size of securities listed on SGX had been reduced to 100 units from 1,000.