You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS
BT EXCLUSIVE

SGX set to roll out China-linked steel derivative

Move could ratchet up competition among futures exchanges eager to become the go-to for international traders
Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

BT_20201218_STEEL_4372639.jpg
"We see the launch to be a complementary channel to China's efforts in internationalising its commodity products, through providing investors with global access to the domestic Chinese steel benchmark." - SGX's commodities head William Chin.
PHOTO: SGX

Singapore

SINGAPORE is set to roll out a China-linked steel derivative as economic activity recovers from pandemic lows. The move could also ratchet up competition among futures exchanges eager to become the go-to for international traders seeking price discovery for key commodities....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hong Kong sets new climate disclosure rules

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares may be behind share price surge

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

Keppel to build wind turbine installation vessel in US; more bondholders accede to Floatel lock-up

Transcorp to be delisted from SGX on Jan 8

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

Google waves US$1.5b DeepMind loan as costs mount

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google waived a £1.1 billion (S$1.98 billion) loan to DeepMind Technologies in 2019 after the...

Dec 18, 2020 12:19 AM
Consumer

Walmart partners with TikTok to sell merchandise while live-streaming

[BENTONVILLE] Walmart, which is looking to invest in TikTok, said on Thursday it would partner with the Chinese-...

Dec 17, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Robinhood to pay US$65m to end SEC probe into stock orders

[NEW YORK] Robinhood Markets has agreed to pay US$65 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission...

Dec 17, 2020 11:46 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts up for a third-straight month in November

[WASHINGTON] US new home construction rose more than forecast to a nine-month high in November, highlighting the...

Dec 17, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament sets Sunday deadline for Brexit deal

[BRUSSELS] The European Parliament set a Sunday deadline for negotiators to reach a post-Brexit trade deal as they...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

GHY Culture & Media’s public tranche of IPO 16 times subscribed

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for