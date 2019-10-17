You are here

SGX sets up first-ever S$1.5b multicurrency debt issuance programme

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 7:16 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarisssaLeeBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has established its first-ever S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, it said on Thursday.

Under the programme, SGX may issue medium term notes or perpetual securities denominated in any currency, amount and tenor.

The programme allows for such securities to be issued to institutional investors, as well as for retail notes to be issued and made available for trading on the SGX Mainboard.

SGX is debt-free with a cash pile of S$666.7 million as at June 30. The company said the net proceeds from any debt issued will be used to finance its investments and for general working capital purposes.

Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX, said: "The establishment of the multicurrency debt issuance programme is in line with SGX's priorities to grow our asset classes across geographies and to invest strategically as our business expands. The programme will provide us with the flexibility to capture growth opportunities quickly when the need arises, while allowing us to actively manage our balance sheet."

DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) are the arrangers of the programme.

