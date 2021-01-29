You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 7:34 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

MARKETNODE, the joint venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek announced last week, has entered into a partnership with fixed income issuance and data company, Covalent Capital.

In an exchange filing on Friday, SGX said Marketnode will acquire a minority stake in Covalent as part of the partnership.

Under the partnership, Marketnode and Covalent will collaborate and build the Asia-Pacific's first, end-to-end digital infrastructure in the fixed income space, SGX said. The entities will streamline the listing, straight-through processing and settlement of bonds and activities in bond lifecycle management.

The partnership builds on the bourse's efforts in digital bonds, and the use of digital asset infrastructure to improve efficiency in the capital markets.

Lee Beng Hong, senior managing director, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at SGX, told The Business Times there were existing pain points and inefficiencies in the capital markets, such as the way information is passed and processed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To address these pain points, SGX had earlier partnered Temasek and HSBC to explore the use of recent technologies such as distributed ledgers and smart contracts. It resulted in the issuance of Asia's first public syndicated digital bond for Olam International last August.

Since then, SGX's digital asset issuance, depository and servicing platform has been used to issue four digital bonds by several issuers, with a total size of over S$1 billion.

Temasek and SGX entered into the Marketnode JV last week, looking to advance digital asset infrastructure in capital markets, starting with fixed income.

Pradyumna Agrawal, managing director, Blockchain@Temasek, noted that the platform removes certain ineffciencies, such as having multiple parties carrying out replicated steps.

Mr Lee said: "What we are building is enablement, so that the whole ecosystem can enjoy a lot more efficiency, lower cost, better price transparency and workflow."

While the current platform focuses on post-trade and asset servicing, Mr Lee said they felt they could accelerate the process by working with a technology partner such as Covalent that has a similar digitalised workflow in the pre-trade phase.

The partnership will connect Covalent's OMAS platform, which is a data, book building and allocations tool, with SGX's listing, post-trade and asset servicing capabilities. SGX said this provide the Asian bond market with a "unique, one-stop listing, issuance and lifecycle management platform".

"All information gets digitalised right at the start all the way through," said Mr Lee, adding that it would remove the need to repeat validation of information.

Mr Agrawal noted that new asset classes, such as very short-term paper, can potentially be brought to the infrastructure, where it may not have been feasible previously due to existing inefficiencies.

Mr Lee also added that a powerful aspect of a fully digitalised infrastructure is it would be asset class agnostic. While Marketnode's current focus is fixed income, he added: "Over time . . . we would also want to look at other asset classes where we can use the similar technology to improve."

SGX shares closed at S$9.90 on Friday, up S$0.06 or 0.6 per cent, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Metro unit acquires 30% stake in UK student accommodation property for £4m

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings' recently established student accommodation fund Paideia Capital UK Trust has entered...

Jan 29, 2021 07:08 PM
Government & Economy

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] Countries should work together to develop a robust system to verify the authenticity of Covid-19 tests...

Jan 29, 2021 06:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit divests industrial property in Japan for 2.9b yen

PARKWAY Life Reit on Friday said that it is divesting its non-core industrial property in Japan known as P-Life...

Jan 29, 2021 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

THE consolidation of revenue from 14 data centres in the United States boosted Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT)...

Jan 29, 2021 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Emerging Towns and Cities, Hong Lai Huat warn of FY20 losses

PROPERTY developers Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore (ETC) and Hong Lai Huat Group have sounded profit warnings...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

Emerging Towns and Cities, Hong Lai Huat warn of FY20 losses

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Better business sentiment - but no big boost to Singapore economy or jobs yet: Analysts

SIA Engineering posts net profit of S$7.7m in Q3, propped up by government grants

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for