You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of mineral, oil and gas companies in early stage of development

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 6:38 PM
anitagab21@gmail.com@AnitaGabrielBT

THE Singapore Exchange will allow the listing of mineral, oil and gas (MOG) companies in the early stage of development, following rule changes that will take effect from Aug 28.

Towards this end, the regulator is amending the Mainboard and Catalist listing rules for MOG firms to reflect how the sector categorises companies based on each firm's stage of development.

"Companies at an earlier stage of development can now list under the framework. The Mainboard will continue to be for businesses that are more mature than those on Catalist, based on both asset development and size," said SGX in a statement issued on Monday.

This follows a market consultation exercise where a majority of respondents expressed support for the move, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A working group comprising MOG specialists including technical experts, corporate finance advisers and senior executives from SGX-listed issuers had provided input on the SGX proposals.

"The changes to the mineral, oil and gas rules will better align us with industry requirements, thereby enabling us to help MOG companies raise funds at an early stage of development. Investors will also benefit from the clearer distinction between MOG firms on Mainboard and those on Catalist," said SGX's head of equities and fixed income Chew Sutat.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
3 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening