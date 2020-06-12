You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX to share fundraising expertise with co-working space provider Ucommune

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 8:27 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday said it is partnering China's largest co-working space provider Ucommune to share its fundraising knowledge with the community's global members.

"The strategic partnership will allow SGX to support Ucommune's members in understanding equity and debt capital raising, as well as tapping international funding via Singapore's capital markets," SGX said.

The agreement was inked at a virtual signing ceremony attended by SGX's head of global sales and origination Chew Sutat in Singapore, and Ucommune's founder Mao Daqing in Beijing.

As part of the services provided to its global members, Ucommune will engage with companies to identify those who are exploring fundraising options.

SGX will in turn share best practices, educate and assist suitable companies within the Ucommune community to gain access to capital, it said.

SEE ALSO

Singapore, Hong Kong bourses to face off over Chinese stock futures

Both parties will jointly organise roundtable meetings with potential investors, roadshows, as well as listing and fundraising briefings. These would provide businesses with relevant insight into investment and financing activities, and accelerate the pace of Chinese enterprises entering the international market, SGX noted.

Said Mr Mao: "Since we established Ucommune five years ago, we have always been committed to empowering Chinese innovators and entrepreneurs. While financial markets globally have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, these challenges bring their own opportunities for companies to innovate, develop and grow."

As at the end of 2019, Ucommune has a global network of over 710,000 members and operates more than 200 co-working spaces in 44 cities across Greater China, Singapore and New York.

Shares of SGX closed at S$8.29 on Thursday, down S$0.08 or 1 per cent before this announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore, Hong Kong bourses to face off over Chinese stock futures

Fresh liquidity strengthens SIA's financial standing in crisis

SIA reinstates some flights, allows transit through Singapore from Australia, New Zealand

Hyflux lenders seeking judicial management; Utico extends offer

Yanlord records 18.92b yuan in property presales for first 5 months of 2020

Singtel consortium to build high-performance submarine cable across East, SE-Asia

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 08:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore, Hong Kong bourses to face off over Chinese stock futures

[HONG KONG] Singapore's role as a regional equity derivatives trading centre may be curtailed after it lost a major...

Jun 12, 2020 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open down more than 2% after Wall Street rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down more than two per cent following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the...

Jun 12, 2020 08:20 AM
Garage

California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones

[BENGALURU] Airspace Systems, a California startup company that makes drones that can hunt down and capture other...

Jun 12, 2020 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has long made creating jobs for women central to his economic policy, but...

Jun 12, 2020 08:13 AM
Consumer

Sony pulls back curtain on PlayStation 5 console

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony on Thursday gave the world the first look at its upcoming PlayStation 5, along with a glimpse...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.