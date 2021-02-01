 SGX unit to issue zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due 2024, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX unit to issue zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due 2024

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 7:32 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

AN indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is seeking to raise around 240 million euros (S$386 million) from zero coupon convertible bonds, to refinance its existing debt and for other corporate purposes.

SGX Treasury I intends to issue the bonds, which will mature in 2024, to institutional and other investors. The bonds will be convertible into ordinary shares in SGX, and are guaranteed by SGX, said the bourse in a regulatory filing on Monday evening.

Approximately 80 per cent of proceeds from the deal will be used to refinance SGX's existing debt, while around 20 per cent will be used for general corporate purposes.

Terms of the convertible bonds will be confirmed upon the pricing of the issue, which is expected to take place on or about Monday, it said. The closing date for the issue is expected to be on or around March 1, and is conditional upon the in-principle approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley Asia have been appointed as the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the issue.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SGX shares closed at S$9.92 on Monday, up S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

UOB Kay Hian, ECXX jointly offer Securitised Token Offerings

Elite Commercial Reit posts 2.49 pence H2 DPU with full occupancy as at Dec 31

Boustead Projects to acquire 49% stake in Vietnam industrial properties for 158.8b dong

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 1, 2021 06:15 PM
Government & Economy

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries

MORE than half of the businesses in the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) scheme are hotels, Minister for Trade and...

Feb 1, 2021 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end first trading day of the week in the red, STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE equities ended the first trading day of February in the red as investors remained fairly cautious after a...

Feb 1, 2021 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

ANALYSTS from CGS-CIMB and RHB have downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold" and "neutral" respectively...

Feb 1, 2021 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

SHARES of iFast Corporation on Monday hit a record-high since the mainboard-listed wealth management platform's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries

Singapore stocks end first trading day of the week in the red, STI down 0.2%

Brokers' take: CDLHT downgraded to 'hold', 'neutral' as it trades closer to long-term mean

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for