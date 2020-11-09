You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX's CDP offers SingPass access to authorise transactions

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 10:36 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has enabled SingPass use to authorise transactions requiring a high level of security for Central Depository (CDP) services, it said on Monday.

CDP began offering access to the national digital identity system, including transaction signing, from October 2020 for CDP Internet online services.

The move to offer SingPass access is part of a larger plan to bring all CDP customers on board CDP Internet - an online service which allows investors to access their investment portfolio, download e-statements and manage their securities-related activities.

Enabling SingPass use for CDP Internet is also part of SGX's CDP Goes Digital initiative. The initiative introduced other services such as an investor portal, direct foreign currency conversion, online corporation actions form submission, and the use of PayNow to subscribe and pay for rights issues.

Kwok Quek Sin, GovTech senior director of National Digital Identity, said transaction signing with SingPass, as with the other National Digital Identity initiatives, is a significant step towards helping businesses develop value-added digital services to serve their customers better.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We will continue to work with industry partners to build more innovative digital products for citizens and establish new digitally-enabled ways of doing business for companies," he added.

SGX head of equities Michael Syn said: "Digital adoption is advancing at an unrelenting pace. This stokes customers' ever-increasing demand for services that are convenient, available 24/7, and accessible on the move. SGX must therefore continually plan, anticipate, and most importantly, deliver on solutions that meet our customers' needs."

On Nov 5, GovTech launched a new Sign with SingPass feature on SingPass Mobile to allow users to sign legal and business documents virtually. The signature is encrypted and linked to the signee, whose identity is automatically validated against the government's database at the point of signing.

SGX shares were trading up 1.8 per cent or S$0.16 at S$9.27 as at 10.32am on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 10:54 AM
Technology

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share: sources

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in...

Nov 9, 2020 10:49 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

[TAIPEI] Taiwan is yet to receive an invite to a key World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this week expected to...

Nov 9, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Infiltration tactics of Britain's 'spy cops' on trial

[LONDON] In 2010, friends told Kate Wilson that her ex-boyfriend and confidant Mark Stone, whom she met at an anti-...

Nov 9, 2020 10:44 AM
Consumer

Danish fishermen pin hopes on Brexit deal

[THYBORØN, Denmark] In Thyboron, a port in western Denmark, the sky is grey and overcast and fishermen look just as...

Nov 9, 2020 10:24 AM
Funding

Chinese autonomous truck startup Inceptio raises US$120m from CATL, others

[SHANGHAI] China's Inceptio Technology, a startup developing self-driving trucks, said on Monday it has raised US$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

ST Group Food Industries scales up its business amid pandemic

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden centre

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for