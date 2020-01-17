You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX's latest proposal addresses foreign audit concerns: analysts

Watchdog is proposing all listed firms are required to appoint an auditor registered with Acra
Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

rk_SGX_171020.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX RegCo) proposal to strengthen oversight of audits will address lingering concerns in the market over the audits of foreign companies by foreign auditors, according to market watchers The Business Times spoke to.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Singapore

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX RegCo) proposal to strengthen oversight of audits will address lingering concerns in the market over the audits of foreign companies by foreign auditors, according to market watchers The Business Times spoke to.

The stock market watchdog announced on Thursday that it is proposing that all listed companies are required to appoint an auditor registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra). Foreign issuers that wish to appoint foreign auditors would also need to designate an additional Acra-registered auditor.

There are now 15 listed companies that do not have a Singapore- based auditor, and these companies are all incorporated overseas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreign issuers which do not have a Singapore-registered auditor could raise concerns surrounding accountability and responsibility without Acra's regulatory oversight, according to Shariq Barmaky, regional managing partner, audit and assurance at Deloitte South-east Asia and Singapore.

SEE ALSO

SGX RegCo seeks tougher standards for audits and property valuations

"Our audit quality regulatory regime with Acra is well known and respected, so extending the rule of having an Acra-registered auditor for foreign issuers gives confidence to the investing public," he said.

This comes amid corporate scandals surfacing globally. SGX RegCo's proposal will therefore help allay concerns and restore confidence among investors, according to Mr Barmaky.

Christopher Wong, head of assurance at Ernst & Young Singapore shared similar sentiments.

"The proposed regulation to require an Acra-registered accountant to sign off the accounts will bring some control within the SGX RegCo's purview and ultimately, enforcement," said Mr Wong.

He added: "Any concerns around the audit quality of foreign companies should somewhat be negated with the proposed regulation."

However, this will only work if the Singapore-registered auditor is of good quality, corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen pointed out.

"Smaller local audit firms, such as lower mid-tier or lower, may face audit quality issues and may not have foreign affiliates auditing overseas subsidiaries," he said.

Larger firms may also face the same challenges if they do not have full access to the working papers for audits for foreign subsidiaries.

But Deloitte's Mr Barmaky said that the onus is on auditing firms to ensure that they are able to carry out quality audits before accepting clients.

While an additional Singapore-registered auditor may raise costs for foreign issuers, Tham Tuck Seng, capital markets leader at PwC Singapore said that this will not deter foreign listings.

"Foreign companies come to list here for a variety of reasons and any audit cost increase is unlikely to be a significant factor in deciding on the listing destination," said Mr Tham.

"On the other hand, local auditors can give more timely and better guidance to companies in complying with local listing requirements," he added.

In addition, SGX RegCo is proposing a new power to direct the appointment of a second auditor under exceptional circumstances.

But some market watchers have their reservations about the effectiveness of having a second auditor.

"SGX acknowledged that even when a second opinion is eventually issued, a different opinion between the first and second auditor does not necessarily mean the first opinion was incorrect. I think this is going to confuse the market even more," said Themin Suwardy, associate professor of accounting practice at Singapore Management University

"I think SGX is better off 'directing' current auditors to reaffirm their opinion based on new developments or information," he felt.

Furthermore, the time difference between the first and second audit could affect the auditing outcome.

"A full-scope general purpose audit is done at a particular point in time with judgements being made and information that is available then," said Mr Barmaky.

Hence, there needs to be careful consideration put into the situations that call for a second audit.

On possible circumstances that warrant a second audit, Prof Mak made the following suggestions: companies with a lot of key audit matters but a clean opinion, firms with frequent restatements or those with large variances between unaudited and audited numbers

READ MORE: SGX RegCo's proposals aimed at healing trust deficit

Companies & Markets

Relief in Asian markets, but no big gains as news already priced in

Politics may stoke fears but its impact on markets is temporary: Citi Private Bank

Not end of the road for TPG even if it doesn't snare 5G licence

Utico to hold Hyflux town halls on Jan 20

SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% senior unsecured notes due 2030

Corporate digest

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 06:35 AM
Consumer

Apparel company Gap spikes plan to spin off Old Navy

[NEW YORK] Struggling apparel company Gap on Thursday spiked a plan to spin off its Old Navy brand while the company...

Jan 17, 2020 06:33 AM
Technology

Google parent Alphabet valuation hit US$1t

[NEW YORK] Google's parent company Alphabet saw its value reach US$1 trillion for the first time on Thursday,...

Jan 17, 2020 06:32 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end at records on international trade deal progress

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday after the US Senate approved a new North American...

Jan 17, 2020 06:29 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise as US-China trade deal clears fog; London lags

[BENGALURU] European shares ended higher on Thursday after the signing of a long anticipated Phase 1 US-China trade...

Jan 17, 2020 06:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil ends higher, as trade deal progress spurs energy demand hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil rose about 1 per cent on Thursday, as progress on another major trade deal fed optimism that energy...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly