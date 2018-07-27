You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX's Q4 net profit falls 1.8%

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 6:11 PM
anitagab21@gmail.com@AnitaGabrielBT

THE Singapore Exchange reported posted a 1.8 per cent decline in net profit for the fourth quarter to S$83.67 million from S$85.23 million a year ago.

Revenue for the three months ended June came in 2.5 per cent higher to S$212.95 million from S$207.72 million a year ago.

Earnings per share stood at 7.8 Singapore cents for the period under review versus 8.0 Singapore cents for the corresponding quarter in 2017.

Revenue from equities and fixed income slipped 0.6 per cent to S$23.27 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX has proposed a final dividend of 15 Singapore cents per share versus 13 Singapore cents a year ago. This brings total dividend for the year to 30 Singapore cents per share compared with 28 Singapore cents in FY2017.

For the full year, the bourse operator chalked up a net profit of S$363.2 million, up 6.9 per cent on the back of a 5.5 per cent increase in revenue to S$844.68 million - a record revenue since its listing in 2000 and the highest profit in five years.

“All three core businesses registered higher revenues. Our securities daily average traded value (SDAV) hit a five-year high, with the number of bond listings and derivatives trading volumes reaching record highs,” said SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye in a results statement.

SGX fell one Singapore cent or 0.13 per cent to finish at S$7.57 on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening