SGX's Q4 net profit falls 1.8%

THE Singapore Exchange reported posted a 1.8 per cent decline in net profit for the fourth quarter to S$83.67 million from S$85.23 million a year ago.

Revenue for the three months ended June came in 2.5 per cent higher to S$212.95 million from S$207.72 million a year ago.

Earnings per share stood at 7.8 Singapore cents for the period under review versus 8.0 Singapore cents for the corresponding quarter in 2017.

Revenue from equities and fixed income slipped 0.6 per cent to S$23.27 million.

SGX has proposed a final dividend of 15 Singapore cents per share versus 13 Singapore cents a year ago. This brings total dividend for the year to 30 Singapore cents per share compared with 28 Singapore cents in FY2017.

For the full year, the bourse operator chalked up a net profit of S$363.2 million, up 6.9 per cent on the back of a 5.5 per cent increase in revenue to S$844.68 million - a record revenue since its listing in 2000 and the highest profit in five years.

“All three core businesses registered higher revenues. Our securities daily average traded value (SDAV) hit a five-year high, with the number of bond listings and derivatives trading volumes reaching record highs,” said SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye in a results statement.

SGX fell one Singapore cent or 0.13 per cent to finish at S$7.57 on Friday.