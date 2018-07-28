SGX's Q4 net profit slips nearly 2% as operating expenses rise

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange posted a 1.8 per cent drop in net profit for the fourth quarter to S$83.67 million from a year ago on the back of a 6 per cent jump in operating expenses largely owing to the legal fees incurred as a result of the interim injunction filed by the National
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg