Shanghai-listed firm to take stake in Zheneng Jinjiang, plans cash offer

Singapore
SHANGHAI-listed thermal power generation firm Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power's (ZZEP) is looking to buy a stake in Singapore-listed waste-to-energy plant operator Zheneng Jinjiang Environment (ZJE).
ZZEP intends to buy 372.6 million ZJE shares for S$289.9 million, or...
