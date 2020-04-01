You are here

Shangri-La to shutter Bangkok and Chiang Mai hotels due to Covid-19

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 9:24 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

SHANGRI-LA Asia on Wednesday said it will temporarily suspend its operations in both its Bangkok and Chiang Mai hotels for a minimum of one month.

The hotel said it will shutter its doors from April 1 to comply with government regulations, as well as in the interest of public health, given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Thailand.

The Hong-Kong based hospitality company, which is known for its chain of luxury hotels worldwide, did not give a date for the reopening of the two hotels, but said it will “subsequently inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) should there be any progress in the matter”.

Shares of Shangri-La Asia on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) closed unchanged at HK$5.95 on Wednesday.

