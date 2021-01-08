You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
YEAR IN REVIEW 2020

Share buybacks hit S$1.03b in 2020, up 75% from prior year: SGX

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT
Top primary-listed stocks with highest buyback consideration

Singapore

TOTAL share buyback transactions for 2020 amounted to S$1.03 billion, with 100 primary-listed stocks conducting buybacks, said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in a market update.

While the number of companies conducting buybacks was up 20 per cent, the full year's consideration represents a 75 per cent increase from S$590 million in 2019.

The 2020 buyback consideration was led by Straits Times Index (STI) stocks DBS, Wilmar International, OCBC, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Singapore Technologies Engineering.

This was largely similar to 2019, with Wilmar being the sole exception that replaced Keppel Reit among the top-five list for 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Notably, Wilmar bought back some 11.3 million of its shares for S$48.1 million between Dec 1 and Dec 29 last year, at an average price of S$4.27 per share.

This brought the total number of shares that Wilmar bought back on the current mandate during the 2020 calendar year to 44.7 million shares, representing 0.7 per cent of its issued shares.

Prior to this, Wilmar had not bought back shares since Aug 12, 2016.

SGX also highlighted a current valuation gap between Wilmar and its Shenzhen-listed subsidiary Yihai Kerry Arawana (YKA), which has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 115 times compared to Wilmar's P/E ratio of 17 times.

Together, the 20 stocks that filed the highest buyback considerations throughout 2020 accounted for 94 per cent of the entire sum of S$1.03 billion.

Total share buyback consideration for December 2020 totalled S$114.4 million, down from S$174.2 million compared to November 2020, but up from the S$70.1 million reported for December 2019.

The STI gained 1.3 per cent in December 2020, taking the decline in the benchmark index's total return to 8.1 per cent for 2020, compared to a 9.4 per cent gain in 2019.

Share buyback transactions involve share issuers repurchasing some of their outstanding shares from shareholders through the open market.

Once the shares are bought back, they can be converted into treasury shares, which means they are no longer categorised as shares outstanding.

Motivations for share buybacks can include employee compensation plans - such as share option schemes or employee share purchase plans - or long-term capital management, noted SGX in its report on Wednesday.

Buybacks can pick up amid market declines that are driven by broader moves on international macroeconomic developments, it added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for