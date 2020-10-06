Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PERPETUAL bond (perp) issuances have fallen to a six-year low as a percentage of total bond issuances in the Singapore market, making up just 10 per cent of the total market share year to date compared to close to 30 per cent in 2019.
Over the last decade, perp issuances...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes