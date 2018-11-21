Shareholders right to have misgivings over Magnus Energy's headlong rush into microalgae farming

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AT a recent annual general meeting (AGM), Magnus Energy shareholders grilled the board for repeatedly sinking cash into deals with partners that have failed to deliver on what they had promised to do, yet did not have the wherewithal to pay back monies they had taken from Magnus.
One
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg