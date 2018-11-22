You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ShareInvestor eyes rapid expansion after management buyout

It plans to offer its market data subscription service in more countries, starting with Indonesia
Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20181122_LLSHAREINV_3624000.jpg
The S$17m buyout was financed with internal funds from ShareInvestor CEO Christopher Lee (left) and chief operating officer Lim Dau Hee, along with several key managers and private investors.
PHOTO: SHAREINVESTOR

Singapore

NEWLY independent after completing a management buyout of its shares from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Nov 13, financial media and technology company ShareInvestor is looking forward to striking out on its own. It has big plans for regional market expansion in the next two

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

Noble - too much faith in a 'clean' audit?

Singapore and Kazakhstan ink bilateral investment treaty

Singapore will do well to keep close eye on UK audit industry shakeup

Bharti's debt woes won't deter Singtel

Soilbuild buys Sembcorp EOSM for S$12.3m

Editor's Choice

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

BT_20181122_COMNISSAN22_3624222.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Opinion

Renault and Nissan appear to be lurching towards war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening