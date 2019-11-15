You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shares of GS Holdings close up 7.9% after price surge prompts SGX query

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 3:23 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

GS Holdings is currently in talks to sell a "significant asset" to a third party, the group disclosed in its response to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday, after the exchange queried the group on its share price surge. 

However, the parties have not entered into any definitive agreement, and "there is no certainty at this juncture that any agreement will be reached", Catalist-listed GS Holdings said. 

On Friday afternoon, SGX had flagged "unusual price movements" in GS Holdings' shares, after they climbed as much as 9 per cent or 6.3 Singapore cents on the day to reach 75.8 Singapore cents about half an hour after the market opened.

The counter then eased to 73 Singapore cents by 3.08pm, before closing at 75 Singapore cents, up 7.91 per cent or 5.5 Singapore cents on trade of 951,000 shares. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Before this, GS Holdings had announced on Monday that it will launch its halal chicken rice brand in Brunei.

SEE ALSO

AEI Corp's share price jumps 21%, prompting SGX query

GS Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary had signed a franchise agreement with a food and beverage operator in Brunei to develop and operate halal chicken rice outlets, under the brand name Rasa Chicken by Sing Swee Kee, according to the Monday filing.

GS Holdings is looking to further expand the Sing Swee Kee presence across Asia and beyond, via franchising and licensing models.

Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit, ESR Reit sponsor says 'strict internal controls' in place for conflicts of interest

Broker's take: Citi 'positive' on OCBC over reportedly dropped Bank Permata bid

Tiong Seng to set up construction robotics lab with Ngee Ann Poly

DBS partners Exiger to roll out AI-powered risk assessment solution

Accrelist H1 loss widens to S$2.1m; to conduct strategic review

Addvalue Tech narrows Q2 loss to US$639,000 on higher turnover

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 05:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldbell Group launches private debt investment platform to drive growth in local companies

LOCAL vehicle leasing giant Goldbell Group announced the launch of its private debt investment platform Goldbell...

Nov 15, 2019 05:27 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.2...

Nov 15, 2019 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Q3 GDP shrinks 3.2%, confirms depth of recession

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed on Friday its economy plunged into its first recession in a decade in the third...

Nov 15, 2019 04:56 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks advance at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 per cent...

Nov 15, 2019 04:50 PM
Energy & Commodities

Untimely rains hit India's summer crops, delay rural economy recovery

[KALAMB, India] Heavy rains in October and November have brought more misery to India's farmers, after summer-sown...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly