You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shares of troubled China tech firm tumble

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

A TROUBLED Chinese tech company dropped by the daily maximum on Friday as trading resumed for the first time in more than 900 days.

Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co fell by the 5 per cent limit placed on Chinese equities with risk tags. The Shanghai-listed stock has lost 147.5 billion yuan (S$29.2 billion) in value since reaching a record high in June 2015.

Trading of Xinwei's shares was halted after a report by news website NetEase questioned its business and said it might have concealed relationships with partners operating in Myanmar. The company said at the time that the report was "severely inconsistent with reality".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2017, Xinwei said it faced pressure over debt repayment. That year also saw the Beijing-headquartered company's attempts to acquire Israel's Space Communication Ltd and British aerospace parts maker Doncasters Group Ltd fall through. The stock was removed from the SSE 50 Index of some of China's largest firms in November 2017.

"It has become very difficult to tell what is real and what is not for this company," said Niu Chunbao, managing director at Shanghai Wanji Asset Management Co. "It is now among the pile of companies known for fraud and not worthwhile for further research."

Chinese investors have been rattled by scandals at other companies this year. Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co said in May it overstated its cash holdings by 29.9 billion yuan after using false documents and transaction records.

Regulators said last week that Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co fabricated 11.9 billion yuan of profits during the 2015-2018 period. Trading in Kangde Xin's shares was halted this week in Shenzhen.

Xinwei chairman Wang Jing abandoned his office in Hong Kong island's tallest skyscraper, International Finance Centre, in April last year.

In 2013, Mr Wang signed a US$50 billion deal with Nicaragua's government to build a rival to the Panama Canal linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

S Korea hits brakes on rapid wage gains as economy sputters

Refrain from leveraging HK unrest: S'pore wealth managers told

The Peak marks its 35th year with special edition featuring young pioneers

Thomas Cook in bailout talks with China's Fosun

SPH Q3 gain falls 44% on lower investment income, media sales

Thomson Medical prices S$225m 3-year notes at 4.8% in maiden bond offering

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly