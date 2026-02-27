Shares of property players rise on higher earnings; UOL up 6.3%, CDL gains 4.4%

UOL’s H2 net profit rises 21% while CDL’s was up over four times to S$538.5 million

UOL posted a 21% year-on-year rise in net profit to S$276.2 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$227.8 million. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The counters of property players UOL and City Development Ltd (CDL) saw some positive movement at market open, on the back of their financial results announced on Thursday (Feb 26) and Friday.

Shares of UOL rose 6.3 per cent or S$0.67 to S$11.35 while CDL was up 4.4 per cent or S$0.41 at S$9.77.

UOL posted a 21 per cent rise in net profit to S$276.2 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$227.8 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Through strong recurring income from its residential segment; “very high” positive reversion for its commercial assets, especially in Singapore; and a stronger hospitality portfolio, UOL recorded revenue of S$1.7 billion in H2, 11 per cent higher than S$1.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for H2 FY2025 stood at S$0.3268, compared with S$0.2696 for the same period a year earlier.

As for CDL, its second-half earnings rose over four times or 374.3 per cent to S$538.5 million, from S$113.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

This translates to EPS of S$0.598, against an EPS of S$0.121 in the year-ago period.

CDL said that all its business segments reported improvements for the six months ended December, and its revenue for H2 stood at S$1.9 billion, up 11.1 per cent on the year from S$1.7 billion.