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This is its first employee restructuring exercise since its formation through a 2023 merger

Seatrium had announced on Tuesday that it would lay off 220 workers its Singapore workforce. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Seatrium fell more than 7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday (Nov 25), a day after the offshore, marine and energy group announced plans to retrench employees in Singapore.

As at 9.04 am, the counter was down 7.7 per cent or S$0.11 to a new 52-week low of S$1.31. By 9.15 am, it had recovered slightly to S$1.34, still down 5.6 per cent, or S$0.08. About 6.7 million shares worth S$9 million had changed hands by then.

Seatrium rallied further to S$1.35 at the midday break.

The decline followed Seatrium’s announcement on Tuesday that it would retrench about 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce, or around 220 employees.

This is the company’s first workforce restructuring exercise since its formation in 2023.

The mainboard-listed group has more than 24,000 employees globally.

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The exercise is part of the group’s ongoing post-merger transformation, which has seen it progressively streamline its global operations as it seeks to reshape its manpower to meet changing business demands.

Wednesday’s decline follows a recent bout of price volatility that began early last Friday, with the stock falling more than 20 per cent since then.

Analysts have been mixed on Seatrium’s outlook following its Q3 business update, as its slowing order book overshadows improving project margins and cost savings.

CGS International trimmed its target price for Seatrium to S$1.80 from S$2.60, citing “slower-than-expected order win momentum, which dampens (its) earnings expectations”.

In contrast, OCBC said the recent share price weakness offers an “accumulation opportunity”, noting that Seatrium’s management remains “confident of order replenishment but is explicitly prioritising profitability over volume”.