Sheng Siong was already there before ESG became a buzzword

SHENG Siong Group created a stir last week after news surfaced that the mainboard-listed supermarket chain operator will be rewarding its more than 3,000 employees with up to 16 months of bonuses.
The supermarket operator later filed a statement with the Singapore Exchange to say that...
