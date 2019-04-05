Short-term pain, long-term gain for Genting Singapore: analysts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ANALYSTS agreed that the casino entry levy implemented on Thursday, higher casino tax rates from March 2022, and the S$4.5 billion reinvestment plan for Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will result in a short-term hit to earnings for Genting Singapore.
That said, they are
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg