Shortened trading week; AGMs, earnings in focus

JUST three local trading sessions spanned May 1 to 7, which saw the Straits Times Index (STI) decline 1.2 per cent with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 2.4 per cent decline. This has brought the STI's decline in total return for the 2020 year to May 7 to 19.1 per cent.

Share buybacks

There were nine primary-listed stocks conducting share buybacks over the three sessions that spanned May 1 to 7 with a total consideration of S$1.5 million, a modest increase from the S$4.6 million and S$3.4 million for the preceding two weeks. Singapore Press Holdings, Global Investments and Hong Fok Corporation led the consideration tally.

Director and substantial shareholder transactions

The three trading sessions spanning May 1 to 7 saw just over 60 changes in director interests and substantial shareholdings, filed for more than 30 primary-listed stocks. This included 15 company director acquisitions, with two disposals filed, and substantial shareholders filing five acquisitions with nine disposals.

DBS Group Holdings

On May 4, DBS Group Holdings independent director Olivier Lim acquired 18,000 shares for a consideration of S$352,553. At an average price of S$19.59 per share, this increased his direct interest in DBS Group Holdings to 136,679 shares.

Mr Lim was previously with CapitaLand from 2003 to 2014, serving as group deputy CFO, group CIO and group CFO.

ST Group Food Industries Holding

On May 6, ST Group Food Industries Holding independent director Yap Zhi Chau acquired 460,000 shares of the Catalist-listed company for a consideration of S$335,800. Acquired via a married deal at 23 cents per share, this took his direct interest in the F&B group to 0.6 per cent. Mr Yap is also currently the group executive chairman of YYC Holdings Sdn Bhd, an accounting firm in Malaysia, a position he has held since 2015.

Katrina Group

Between April 30 and May 4, Katrina Group founder, executive chairman and CEO Alan Goh Keng Chian acquired 630,000 shares of the Catalist-listed company at an average price of 11.3 cents per share.

The consideration of the transaction totalled S$71,313.

This took his total interest in the F&B group, from 88.24 per cent to 88.51 per cent.

He has gradually increased this total interest from 84.60 per cent as of the IPO on July 26, 2016.

Mr Goh heads the formulation of the group's strategic directions and expansion plans in Singapore and overseas markets, and manages its overall business development.

The acquisition also increased the total interest of Madaline Catherine Tan Kim Wah in Katrina Group.

She is the co-founder, executive director of the group and spouse of Mr Goh.

JEP Holdings

Between April 30 and May 6, JEP Holdings executive director Zee Hoong Huay acquired 203,000 shares of the Catalist-listed company for a consideration of S$36,540. At an average price of 18 cents per share, the acquisition increased his total interest from 15.35 per cent to 15.40 per cent.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (UOBKH) chairman and managing director Wee Ee Chao increased his total stake in UOBKH on May 5, which is now at 29.92 per cent. He acquired 22,700 UOBKH shares for a consideration of S$26,332 at S$1.16 per share.

Mr Wee also serves on the board of Haw Par Corporation and UOL Group as a non-executive director, and is also a director of Kheng Leong Co Pte Ltd, and Wee Investment Group.

Dutech Holdings

On May 5, Dutech Holdings' independent, non-executive director Hedda Juliana im Brahm-Droege acquired 88,000 shares for a consideration of S$21,120.

At an average price of 24 cents per share, this increased Dr im Brahm-Droege's total interest in the global manufacturer of high security products, from 8.04 per cent to 8.06 per cent.

Her preceding acquisitions were between April 24 and 30 with 89,700 shares acquired at an average price of 21.84 cents per share.