You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SHS warns of possible default on solar plant project on financing woes

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 9:00 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

CONSTRUCTION firm SHS Holdings' delayed solar power project in Bangladesh could face default and a termination of key agreements if required financing is not obtained on time, the company said on Wednesday before the market opened.

If a default is triggered under the agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the group will only be able to recover between US$3 million to US$8 million of the US$21.7 million already invested into the solar project, SHS said.

SHS's HDFC SinPower unit is building a 50-megawatt solar plant under agreements with the BPDB and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. But SHS said construction is now facing further delays due to a lack of financing after the deadline had already been pushed back by more than a year from the initially scheduled April 2018 to October 2019 currently.

SHS said funding of up to 70 per cent of the total cost of the solar project – translating to up to US$56 million – was meant to come from financial institutions. Its unit HDFC is now exploring "alternative financing", and is in talks with various parties to secure such financing for the construction of the solar power plant. It will then pursue another extension from the current deadline of Oct 31, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under current terms, the construction of the solar power plant needs to start by February 2019 to meet the October deadline.

SHS had earlier cited reasons such as land issues, regulatory approvals, and weather conditions, as reasons for the delays, on top of financing woes.

Shares of SHS last traded at S$0.187.

Companies & Markets

BreadTalk buys out JV partner in Thailand for 160m baht

iFast Q4 earnings up 46% to S$2.6m

SembMarine Q4 net profit sinks 94.9% to S$5.9m

Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 68% to S$137m on market volatility

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

BBR warns of 2018 loss

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CAPITA_200219_37.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine Q4 net profit sinks 94.9% to S$5.9m

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening