You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA and Garuda expand codesharing to include Singapore-Jakarta flights

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 1:22 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and Garuda Indonesia customers can now book flights on both airlines when travelling between Singapore and Jakarta, with an expanded codeshare agreement between the two carriers, SIA said on Monday. 

Currently, both airlines each operate nine flights per day on the route. 

The carriers started codesharing in 2010 on flights between Singapore and Denpasar, Bali, and the codeshare was later extended to flights between Singapore and Surabaya in 2014.

SIA regional subsidiary SilkAir also codeshares on Garuda Indonesia-operated flights to both Denpasar and Surabaya, while Garuda Indonesia codeshares on SilkAir-operated flights to 10 destinations on its Indonesia network.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the new agreement, SIA and Garuda Indonesia will operate a combined total of 175 weekly scheduled services between Singapore and Indonesia.

"We are delighted to be further expanding our agreement with Garuda Indonesia to include more codeshare flights for our customers,” said Tan Kai Ping, SIA’s senior vice-president of marketing planning, adding that the partnership reflects the airline’s continuous efforts to work with its partners to offer more seamless travel experiences for customers.

"Indonesia is a very popular tourism and business destination and we are pleased to make the country more accessible to travellers from all around the world," Mr Tan said.

Garuda Indonesia director of commercial, Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah, added that South-east Asia is “a very important region for Garuda Indonesia”, while Singapore in particular is a key growth market.

"Garuda Indonesia’s flights to Singapore have played an important role in improving economic ties as well as cultural exchanges between the two countries. Today, just as more than half a century ago, Singapore remains a partner in growth as well as an important market for Garuda Indonesia," he said.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Qoo10 join hands to drive e-commerce growth in South-east Asia

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Asian Pay Television Trust units up 15.5% in early session

Apr 15, 2019
Garage

AIDA raises Series A capital from Mastercard, Kuok, SGInnovate; eyes Philippines, Japan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening