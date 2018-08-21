You are here

SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner

Singapore's national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will tap e-commerce giant Alibaba's extensive digital and logistics networks to further capture the fast-growing travel market in China.
AS it works to reposition itself, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is now turning its focus to giving its brand a makeover. 

In a 23-page Request for Information (RFI) seen by The Business Times, the airline is seeking an agency and/or agencies to help in areas such as strategy, branding, content, its website and app, as well as production.

“As we review our business to be future fit, we are likewise doing the same to ensure we are collaborating with the right external marketing partners so that they will play a strategic role throughout our transformation,” SIA said in the brief, which was issued on Monday.

Through the tender, it is inviting agencies in Singapore to deliver an integrated solution to “help cut through the changing marketing and communications landscape with impact” and to “elevate” the iconic brand. Among other things, the airline is looking at more data-driven insights to shape its strategy, and is seeking “fresh perspective” on how the SIA brand should be modernised.

The tender exercise will be carried out in two main phases, and is expected to wrap up on Dec 13 with a final pitch presentation by shortlisted agencies.

Agencies, which are also allowed to pitch together as a consortium, are required to have at least one office in the airline’s six regional hubs - namely South-east Asia, North Asia, South-west Pacific, Europe, West Asia & Africa, and the United States.

SIA works with creative partners such as TBWA and Publicis. In 2007, it parted ways with Batey Ads, which is credited with conceptualising the iconic “Singapore Girl” ad campaign.

Amid intensifying competition from both the budget carriers and full-service carriers alike, SIA kicked off a three-year transformation programme in May last year to boost revenue, trim costs and revamp its organisation structure. 

