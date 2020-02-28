You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA cuts senior management salaries, offers voluntary no-pay leave scheme

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 5:55 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

WITH travel demand slumping amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be cutting salaries of senior management by between 10 and 15 per cent starting March 1, The Business Times (BT) understands. 

Chief executive Goh Choon Phong will lead with a 15 per cent cut, while the SIA board of directors will take a 15 per cent reduction in fees from March 1. According to a note issued to employees on Friday and seen by BT, executive vice-presidents (VPs) will take a 12 per cent cut, and senior VPs, 10 per cent.

From Apr 1, divisional VPs and VPs will take a 7 per cent pay cut, while senior managers and managers will take a 5 per cent pay cut from May 1.

Meanwhile, the airline group - which also operates regional wing SilkAir and budget carrier Scoot - will be offering a voluntary no-pay leave scheme to staff, who may opt to take no-pay leave of between one week and six months this calendar year. However, employees were assured that they would still have their jobs when they returned if they decide to opt for the scheme.

In recent weeks, the group has moved swiftly to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak by cutting capacity as travel demand hit the skids, removing 9.1 per cent in capacity from its group-wide network for the period spanning end-February to May. 

SEE ALSO

Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection amid virus

In the note, Mr Goh said: "We will continue to be proactive in implementing measures to meet the evolving challenges. Tough decisions will be needed along the way. Management will take the lead, and all of us must be prepared to make sacrifices. Our priority is to save jobs."

SIA is also engaging its staff unions to discuss additional measures.

SIA shares closed at S$8.00 on Friday, down 32 cents.

Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Q4 profit more than doubles to S$12.8m

KrisEnergy Q4 loss widens to US$82.7m despite higher revenue

Covid-19 has triggered a fallout in commodity prices, says Olam

Netlink NBN Trust, vendor end project for support systems

Tee International CFO quits

Cromwell E-Reit to buy industrial property in Germany for 16.6m euros

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, tumble 5.3% on the week

SINGAPORE equities faced heavy selling on Friday en route to their worst weekly performance since August 2011 as the...

Feb 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir loses party support for PM job

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's political impasse shows no sign of ending five days after the ruling coalition imploded,...

Feb 28, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slide 1.5% on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down...

Feb 28, 2020 05:39 PM
Real Estate

DC rates trimmed 0.2% on average for non-landed residential use

THE Singapore government has trimmed the development charge (DC) rates for non-landed residential use by 0.2 per...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.