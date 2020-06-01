You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA directors opt not to subscribe for rights MCBs

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 8:42 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MOST directors of Singapore Airlines (SIA) have chosen to let their rights mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) lapse without exercising them, despite proposing the MCB rights issuance to shareholders as part of larger cash call in April.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong let his provisional allotments in respect of 3.34 million rights MCBs lapse last week, according to a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.

SIA non-executive chairman Peter Seah also let his allotment of 73,160 rights MCBs lapse last week, filings showed.

SIA’s rights exercise involved the issue of 295 rights MCBs for every 100 SIA shares held. Each of the rights can be exercised at S$1 for one MCB.

Other SIA directors that let their rights MCBs lapse included Gautam Banerjee, chairman of Blackstone Singapore, and Simon Cheong of SC Global Developments. Their provisional allotments were 20,945 rights MCBs and 20,266 rights MCBs respectively.

SEE ALSO

Traders to get S$0.30 per DLC goodwill payment for SIA shorts by June 8

Three other directors - David John Gledhill and Dominic Ho of DBS Bank; as well as Lee Kim Shin, a managing partner of Allen & Gledhill - took up neither the rights shares nor the rights MCBs.

The rights shares were issued on the basis of three rights shares for every two existing SIA shares owned by shareholders.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Directors make S$0.225 per share cash offer for Dynamic Colours

Traders to get S$0.30 per DLC goodwill payment for SIA shorts by June 8

Broker's take: DBS upgrades SATS to 'hold', says it is 'on track for long recovery'

Broker's take: DBS says Sembcorp 'too cheap to ignore', upgrades to 'buy'

Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

Hot stock: First Reit units sink 11% after news of Lippo Karawaci rental restructuring

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

China tells state firms to halt purchases of major US farm products: sources

[BEIJING] China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people...

Jun 1, 2020 08:56 PM
Government & Economy

Govt to build 11 dorms in next 2 years for 100,000 workers; temporary spaces for 60,000 workers

[SINGAPORE] About 60,000 bed spaces for migrant workers will be ready by the end of the year, with another 100,000...

Jun 1, 2020 08:20 PM
Banking & Finance

July issue of Singapore Savings Bonds opens with record low rates: 0.3% for first year, 0.8% per annum on average

THE July issue of Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) opened on Monday evening with yet another record-low rates. The...

Jun 1, 2020 08:13 PM
Government & Economy

40,000 migrant workers cleared of Covid-19 to resume working, 8 sites picked for new 'quick build dorms'

SOME 40,000 migrant workers in Singapore living in dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 infection to resume...

Jun 1, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.