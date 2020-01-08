SIA diverts flights from Iran airspace after attacks

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) is diverting its flights to Europe after Iran fired rockets at joint US-Iraqi airbases, reigniting fears that the killing of a top Iranian general will trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East.

"All SIA flight routes are being diverted from the Iranian airspace," Singapore Airlines said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. The carrier didn't provide further details.

Iran fired rockets at two US-Iraqi airbases early Wednesday morning Baghdad time, the Pentagon said, in response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani by American forces last week. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the barrage, which the US said was launched from Iran and targeted the Ayn al-Asad base in western Iraq and another facility in Erbil. It wasn't immediately clear whether there were casualties or major damage from the attacks.

BLOOMBERG