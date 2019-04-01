You are here

SIA Engineering Company signs S$1.4b services agreement with SIA

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 8:43 PM
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) on Monday announced the signing of a comprehensive services agreement with Singapore Airlines, which will supersede the previous agreement inked with SIA in April 2015.

The new agreement, commencing Apr 1, 2019, is for a term of two years, with an option to renew for a further period of two years.

SIAEC's support of the SIA fleet covers a broad spectrum of maintenance, repair and overhaul and fleet management support services. The agreement, if renewed after the first two years, is expected to yield a labour revenue of S$1.3 billion to S$1.4 billion over the four-year term.

Goh Choon Phong, SIA CEO and a director of SIAEC, also sits on the board of SIA. 

