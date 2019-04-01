You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering, NokScoot in 63.7m baht line maintenance joint venture

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 11:36 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SIA Engineering Company and NokScoot Airlines Co have formed a line maintenance joint venture (JV) based in Thailand, which will have an initial registration capital of 63.7 million baht (S$2.7 million).

Under the agreement, SIA Engineering will pay 31.2 million baht in cash for a 49 per cent stake in the JV, while NokScoot will pay 32.5 million baht for a 51 per cent stake, subject to regulatory approvals, the engineering arm of Singapore Airlines said on Monday.

The JV will start operations in Don Mueang International Airport and subsequently expand to other key airports in Thailand, the statement added.

NokScoot is an associate of Singapore Airlines (SIA) as it is 49 per cent owned by Scoot Tigerair, which is wholly owned by SIA's subsidiary Budget Aviation Holdings. Ng Chin Hwee, a director of SIA Engineering, sits on the board of NokScoot as a representative of SIA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The joint venture is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share of SIA Engineering for the financial year ending March 31, 2019, the statement said.

Png Kim Chiang, SIA Engineering's chief executive officer, said: “The joint venture will allow SIA Engineering (SIAEC) to support NokScoot’s growing fleet in Thailand and grow SIAEC’s existing network of line maintenance international stations to 34 airports in seven countries outside Singapore.”

Yodchai Sudhidhanakul, NokScoot's chief executive officer, said: “This joint venture is a significant milestone for us at NokScoot. It will help us to provide faster and more reliable line maintenance services to support our growth plan.”

Shares of SIA Engineering last closed at S$2.49 apiece, up three Singapore cents, as at 11.00am. 

Companies & Markets

Teckwah to buy digital graphics print provider for S$13m

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer

HC Surgical named sole colorectal cancer screening provider for eligible AIA policyholders

ASTI Holdings nearly halves Q4 loss; proposes to pay out 0.5 Singapore cent per share

MSM International proposes 1-for-4 rights issue to raise S$1.5m

Making an organic shift to paediatrics

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening