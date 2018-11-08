You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Q2 profit slips, operating environment remains "challenging"

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:46 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

SIA Engineering's net profit slipped to S$38 million for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept 30, 2018, from S$38.6 million the year before. 

This comes as its revenue for the period declined to $251.3 million, from $274.7 million, which was due mainly to lower airframe and fleet management revenue, the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services company said on Thursday.

Its operating profit was down 43.8 per cent to S$11.3 million.

Its earnings per share for the quarter just ended was 3.39 cents, down from 3.44 cents the year before.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SIA Engineering declared dividends of three Singapore cents per ordinary share. For the same period last year, it paid out dividends of four Singapore cents per ordinary share.

Looking ahead, the company said that it expects its operating environment to remain challenging, "with longer maintenance intervals and lighter work content arising from new-generation aircraft".It added that it expects the engine and component businesses of some of its major joint ventures and associated companies to continue to contribute positively to its bottom line.

SIA Engineering shares finished on Thursday two Singapore cents down at S$2.91.

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
5 Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

BP_HDB_081118_36.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in October from September; volume slips 0.3%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening