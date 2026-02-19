SIA Engineering Q3 net profit rises 9.7% to S$41.9 million on steady MRO demand

Revenue is up 8.7% at S$353.1 million, while expenditure rises 8.4% to S$347.1 million

SIAEC noted that demand for its maintenance, repair and overhaul services remained steady as flight handling volumes across its line maintenance network grew. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Aircraft maintenance provider SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) reported a net profit of S$41.9 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2025, up 9.7 per cent from S$38.2 million in the year-ago period.

SIAEC said in a bourse filing on Thursday (Feb 19) that its revenue for Q3 FY2026 had risen 8.7 per cent from S$324.8 million in the same period last year, to reach S$353.1 million.

The group said its expenditure rose “at a lower rate” by 8.4 per cent to S$347.1 million, citing higher costs for manpower, subcontract services, materials and information technology system implementation, as well as startup costs at two new subsidiaries.

SIAEC’s operating profit for the quarter was S$6 million, up from S$4.7 million in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share was S$0.0374, up from S$0.0342 in Q3 of FY2025.

The group noted that demand for its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services remained steady as flight handling volumes across its line maintenance network grew; it said that flights handled in Singapore increased by about 3 per cent from the previous corresponding period.

SIA Engineering noted that it had also commenced line maintenance operations in Manila from Jan 1, bringing its line maintenance network to 39 airports across nine countries.

“With increased work volume and new capabilities, together with growth in operational efficiencies and productivity, more component and engine MRO output was delivered during the quarter,” said SIAEC.

The group also noted that its subsidiary Base Maintenance Malaysia had obtained regulatory approval for the first of its two hangars. The group noted that the second hangar is expected to be operationally ready in the second half of FY2027.

The group’s share of profits from associated and joint venture companies was S$38.8 million in Q3, up 20.5 per cent year on year. The improvement was buoyed by growth in the group’s engine and component segment, as well as its airframe and line maintenance segment.

SIAEC said that growth in global passenger traffic, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, will continue to drive demand for MRO services.

“In light of industrywide supply chain challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, the group remains vigilant and nimble in managing these risks,” it added.

Shares of SIAEC closed S$0.09 or 2.6 per cent higher on Thursday to reach S$3.57, before the announcement.