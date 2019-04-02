You are here

SIA grounds two Boeing 787-10 jets due to engine issues

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has grounded two of its nine Boeing 787-10 aircraft due to engine issues, the airline said on Tuesday, confirming a report in The Straits Times.

The planes are all fitted with the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines, an improved version of the Trent 1000 engine which has had issues with premature blade cracking.

Sources had told The Straits Times that preliminary checks show that the same cracked blade issue is affecting the new TEN engine.

SIA told The Straits Times that during recent routine inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines on the B787-10 fleet, premature blade deterioration was found on some engines.

"As safety is our top priority, the SIA Group, in consultation with Rolls-Royce, proactively identified other Trent 1000 TEN engines in the Group's 787 fleet to undergo precautionary inspections.

"All of these engine inspections on SIA's 787-10 fleet have now been completed, and a remaining check will be completed on a Scoot 787-9 by April 3.

"Pending engine replacements, two SIA 787-10 aircraft have been removed from service."

As a result, some flights to destinations served by the 787-10 fleet have been affected.

SIA is operating other aircraft for these flights to minimise schedule disruption to customers.

However, as the replacement aircraft may have lower capacity, some customers may be affected and they will be contacted accordingly.

SIA said: "We regret the inconvenience caused and sincerely apologise to customers whose travel plans are affected, and seek their understanding."

The airline said it is working closely with Rolls-Royce and the relevant authorities for any additional follow-up actions and precautionary measures that may be required going forward.

Last year, SIA became the first airline in the world to fly the Boeing 787-10 aircraft as part of its fleet. These aircraft are configured with 337 seats in two classes, featuring 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats.

Separately, SIA's regional arm, SilkAir, has also been affected by the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 8.

The planes have been on the tarmac since March 12, as part of a global precautionary measure, following two crashes involving the aircraft type.

