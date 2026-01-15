SIA Group’s passenger traffic up 1.9% in December

The group’s two carriers carry around 3.8 million passengers in the period – a new monthly record

The total passenger carriage for 2025 is 41.6 million, 6.6% higher than the previous record of 39 million in 2024. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group on Thursday (Jan 15) posted a 1.9 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in December 2025 for the two carriers it operates.

It came in at close to 14.2 billion for the month, compared with 13.9 billion in December 2024.

Passenger load factor (PLF), which is passenger traffic expressed as a percentage of passenger capacity, came in at 87.9 per cent, down 0.6 percentage point from the corresponding year-ago period.

This comes as the PLF of SIA fell 0.8 percentage point year on year to 87.6 per cent in December. A decrease in the load factors for the Europe and south-west Pacific routes, down 2.3 and 2.2 percentage points on the year, respectively, contributed to the drag.

Low-cost airline Scoot’s PLF inched down 0.1 percentage point on the year to 89.1 per cent in December. The load factors of Scoot’s East Asia and West Asia routes fell by 0.1 and 0.7 percentage point, respectively.

The two SIA carriers carried close to 3.8 million passengers in December, 4.8 per cent up on the year, on the back of the year-end peak travel demand. This is a new monthly record for the group, said the Thursday statement.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

This brings the total passenger carriage for 2025 to 41.6 million, 6.6 per cent higher than the previous record of 39 million in 2024.

Cargo carriage rose 7.4 per cent year on year, with “increased freighter activity supported by traditional year-end demand”, added the group.

Meanwhile, cargo loads grew by 4.5 per cent, outpacing the 1.6 per cent expansion in cargo capacity. As a result, the cargo load factor was 1.6 percentage points higher on the year at 55.2 per cent.

The group noted that Scoot had launched passenger services to Labuan Bajo and Semarang in Indonesia, and Okinawa in Japan, in December.

Shares of SIA fell by 0.6 per cent or S$0.04 to close at S$6.36 on Thursday.