SIA has used up 80% of S$8.8b raised from rights issue

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has used approximately S$7.1 billion of the S$8.8 billion raised from a rights issue in June, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Monday.
Between Oct 14 and Dec 13, the flag carrier spent a further S$900 million of the gross proceeds...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes