SIA named best air cargo carrier in Asia

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has been crowned the "Best Air Cargo Carrier for Asia" at the Asian Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards, the national carrier said in a press statement on Monday.

The award, organised by freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News, is conferred based on votes cast by more than 10,000 of its readers. It recognises leadership and distinctive service in the regional air cargo business.

"Thousands of shippers and industry experts have voted, making the results a true reflection of industry expertise," said Asia Cargo News publisher Darren Barton.

Separately, SIA Cargo senior vice-president, Chin Yau Seng said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the best air cargo carrier in Asia. This affirmation will strengthen our team's resolve to constantly deliver the highest level of service to our customers."

The awards ceremony was held at Wanda Reign on the Bund in Shanghai on May 15.

The 2019 AFLAS Awards will be held in Hong Kong.