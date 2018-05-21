You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA named best air cargo carrier in Asia

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 11:51 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_SIA_210518_85.jpg
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been crowned the "Best Air Cargo Carrier for Asia" at the Asian Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards, the national carrier said in a press statement on Monday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has been crowned the "Best Air Cargo Carrier for Asia" at the Asian Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards, the national carrier said in a press statement on Monday. 

The award, organised by freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News, is conferred based on votes cast by more than 10,000 of its readers. It recognises leadership and distinctive service in the regional air cargo business. 

"Thousands of shippers and industry experts have voted, making the results a true reflection of industry expertise," said Asia Cargo News publisher Darren Barton. 

Separately, SIA Cargo senior vice-president, Chin Yau Seng said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the best air cargo carrier in Asia. This affirmation will strengthen our team's resolve to constantly deliver the highest level of service to our customers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The awards ceremony was held at Wanda Reign on the Bund in Shanghai on May 15. 

The 2019 AFLAS Awards will be held in Hong Kong. 

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

May 21, 2018
Technology

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

BP_Chan Chun Sing_210518_83.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean at an inflexion point; positive outlook cannot be taken for granted: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening