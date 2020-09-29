You are here

SIA offers tours and inflight dining experiences

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 2:00 PM
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has launched three programmes to offer the public a rare glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes at the national icon, as well as give them a taste of inflight dining experience in a stationary A380 superjumbo or at home.

Called the "Discover Your Singapore Airlines", the suite of experiences comes after a market study and a comprehensive review, SIA said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The carrier said it considered factors such as the attractiveness of the initiatives to SIA customers and members of the public, the environmental implications, and their financial viability. Flights to nowhere have raised concern among environmental groups, as these do not provide transport yet increase carbon emissions.

"An idea for a one-off short tour flight, or a 'flight to nowhere', was also initially considered but not pursued after the review," SIA said. The carrier told The Business Times that the latest offerings would allow it to create activities unique to SIA and better engage its customers during this time.

Among the three programmes is "Inside Singapore Airlines", which features a tour of its training facilities and a wide range of activities for the entire family, including paid add-on options such as grooming workshops and operating a flight simulator.

Visitors will be brought on a tour of more than 70 years of SIA's history, and they will get to interact with pilots and cabin crew. Bookings open on Nov 1, with the tours to be held on Nov 21, 22, 28 and 29.

"Restaurant A380 @Changi" offers a three-hour dining experience inside the Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft. The aircraft is equipped with filters, which are capable of removing more than 99.9 per cent of microbes in the air.

Diners can choose from special menus for each cabin class. Reservations start on Oct 12 for lunches on Oct 24 and 25.

For those who prefer to have an inflight dining experience at home, "SIA@Home" offers a choice of 10 menus for first-class and business-class meals. Bookings open on Oct 5.

More details of the experiences can be found on www.singaporeair.com/DiscoverYourSIA, but bookings have to be made on the KrisShop website. KrisFlyer members can redeem their miles to pay for these experiences or earn miles on their purchases.

Pricing will be announced closer to the date when reservations open for each of the programmes.

