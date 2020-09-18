You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 8:26 PM

SIA_EPA-EFE.jpg
SIA has said that it expects to operate at under 50 per cent of its capacity at the end of this fiscal year, compared to pre-Covid-19 levels.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots have agreed to take deeper pay cuts of up to 50 per cent so that more of them can stay employed.

This is on top of a 10 per cent cut in the monthly variable component (MVC) of their salaries, The Straits Times (ST) has learnt.

With the new agreement reached between SIA and the Air Line Pilots Association Singapore (Alpa-S), re-employed captains and first officers will see their salaries cut by 60 per cent and 50 per cent respectively, starting Oct 1. This includes the 10 per cent MVC cut.

Other captains will take pay cuts of up to 28.5 per cent, while first officers will take cuts of up to 18.5 per cent, depending on their current pay.

In an internal circular - a copy of which was seen by ST - the pilots were told: "We are pleased to announce that a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed with Alpa-S effective Oct 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 on additional pay cuts to avoid further job losses." This latest agreement supersedes the previous one dated Aug 6, said SIA's senior vice-president of flight operations Quay Chew Eng and Alpa-S president Kenneth Lai.

SEE ALSO

Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The pay cuts will be reviewed and adjusted if flying hours increase, the pilots were told.

An SIA spokesperson confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

He said: "As per today's agreement, the company will implement additional pay cuts for all remaining pilots in Singapore Airlines and SilkAir with effect from Oct 1, 2020. As a result, this agreement will help to mitigate further job losses for our pilots.

"The SIA Group is focused on navigating and overcoming the challenges ahead of us in this extremely uncertain operating climate." ST understands that SIA which has about 2,600 pilots has retrenched about 50 of them, mainly foreigners.

The airline has said that it expects to operate at under 50 per cent of its capacity at the end of this fiscal year, compared to pre-Covid-19 levels.

It now operates at about 8 per cent of its passenger capacity compared to before the pandemic.

SIA shares closed down S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.50 on Friday.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 07:28 PM
Technology

Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for US$1.5b IPO

[SYDNEY] Australia's Macquarie Group is preparing to list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that...

Sep 18, 2020 07:18 PM
Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda says globalisation will be sustained despite Covid-19

[TOKYO] Globalisation will be sustained and supply chains will be diversified as firms adjust to novel coronavirus...

Sep 18, 2020 07:07 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a domestic initial public...

Sep 18, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

ASCENDAS Reit's manager announced on Friday after trading hours that it is acquiring a suburban office building to...

Sep 18, 2020 06:54 PM
Consumer

Malaysia's medical glove makers struggle to meet demand due to labour shortage

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's rubber glove makers are struggling to meet soaring demand for medical gloves during the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.