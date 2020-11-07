You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA posts record H1 loss of S$3.47b on impairments for older aircraft, ineffective fuel hedges

But carrier expects to see progressive recovery in general cargo demand, continued strong demand from pharma, perishables
Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BT_20201107_PGSIA7_4317382.jpg
SIA is exploring other means including aircraft sale-and-leaseback and taking on more debts to shore up its liquidity.
PHOTO: AFP
Singapore Airlines

Singapore

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) net loss in the second quarter to September doubled that of the earlier three months, as it reported a record net loss of S$3.47 billion for the first half of FY2021.

The national carrier reported a loss of S$1.12 billion for the first quarter to June. With H1 loss coming in at S$3.47 billion, it means SIA bled S$2.34 billion in the second quarter - twice the loss in Q1.

The Q2 loss came on the back of impairments for older aircraft and acquisition goodwill, as well as a S$41.7 million retrenchment cost.

The H1 net loss was a reversal from a S$205.6 million profit for April to September last year, before it was blindsided by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Revenue was down 80.4 per cent at S$1.63 billion for the first half of FY 2021, compared to S$8.33 billion in the preceding year. The group carried 155,000 passengers in the six months to September, under 1 per cent of the volume of 19.1 million a year ago. Passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger-kilometres dropped 98.9 per cent year on year.

The plunge was cushioned by cargo takings improvement as SIA maximised freighter utilisation and deployed passenger planes on cargo missions to meet greater demand as global supply chains were being restored.

The hit from the pandemic has not only resulted in a steep decline in revenue, but has also led the group to book an impairment of S$1.33 billion on the carrying values of older generation aircraft, said the carrier in its financial results released on Friday after trading hours.

After reviewing its longer-term network, SIA has retired 26 older planes in surplus. Further, it has concluded negotiations with Airbus to defer delivery of some planes while talks with Boeing are under way.

Besides the aircraft impairment, SIA has also fully written down the goodwill of S$170.4 million that was recorded when it took control of Tiger Airways in October 2014 in a "prudent" move considering the impact of the pandemic on business conditions.

As fuel prices and consumption remain low and not expected to improve soon, SIA recognised mark-to-market losses of S$563 million on ineffective fuel hedges in H1. It has paused fuel hedging since March.

Net asset value per share stood at S$5.14 as at Sept 30, versus S$7.86 as at March 31. It has skipped an interim dividend "in view of the significant loss incurred and the need to conserve cash".

SIA, which has already spent S$6.2 billion of the S$8.8 billion raised from rights issue as at Oct 13, is exploring other means including aircraft sale-and-leaseback and taking on more debts to shore up its liquidity.

On the outlook, the carrier said industry airfreight capacity is anticipated to remain constrained because of lower bellyhold capacity arising from fewer passenger flights. This is expected to keep cargo yields and load factors "high" in the coming months.

It expects to see a progressive recovery in general cargo demand, and continued strong demand from pharmaceuticals and perishables. Cargo demand is also expected to get a boost from the big e-commerce sale days and new product launches.

Hence, it will continue to grow the group's capacity to meet demand and expand the cargo network by deploying passenger aircraft on dedicated cargo operations.

SIA shares closed one cent higher at S$3.48 on Friday, before the financial results were released.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 07:39 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis

[PARIS] Rafael Nadal set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a comeback victory over Pablo...

Nov 7, 2020 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

Why is the US vote count taking so long?

[WASHINGTON] Three days after polls closed, the United States and the world still do not have final results from the...

Nov 7, 2020 06:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eyes best week since July on easing US dollar, elections

[BENGALURU] Gold rose on Friday and was set to post its best week since July as the US dollar weakened and...

Nov 7, 2020 06:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 4% as US vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise

[NEW YORK] Oil settled below US$40 a barrel on Friday as rising global coronavirus cases stoked fears about...

Nov 7, 2020 06:04 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end strong week with mild losses

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, taking the shine off a 7 per cent rally this week as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Small number of pubs allowed to resume business in Dec under pilot trials

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

SIA reports record H1 loss of S$3.47 billion on huge impairments and retrenchment costs

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for