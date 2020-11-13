You are here

SIA proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Carrier expects to use proceeds to fund operating cash flow, debt service and capital expenditure
Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
SIA expects to use the proceeds to fund operating cash flow, debt service and capital expenditure.
Singapore

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is proposing to issue up to S$850 million in the principal amount of bonds, convertible into new ordinary shares in the company's capital, it announced on Thursday night after market close.

The convertible bonds are proposed to be placed with...

