SIA proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is proposing to issue up to S$850 million in the principal amount of bonds, convertible into new ordinary shares in the company's capital, it announced on Thursday night after market close.
The convertible bonds are proposed to be placed with...
