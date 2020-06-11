You are here

SIA reinstates some flights, allows transit through Singapore from Australia, New Zealand

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 10:59 AM
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional wing SilkAir are reinstating flights to a number of cities, and ramping up frequencies for several of its existing services in June and July, the national carrier said on Thursday.
Reinstated scheduled services include flights to Adelaide, Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Cebu, Christchurch, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Medan, Melbourne and Osaka. SIA added that all flights are subject to regulatory approvals and that schedules are subject to changes.

Starting from Thursday, the airline is also allowing travellers from some cities in Australia and New Zealand to transit through Changi Airport to any destination in its network operated by SIA, SilkAir, or budget carrier Scoot. 

The cities are are: Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch. These flights are limited to outbound journeys only.

Transfers are allowed only on flights between airlines within the SIA group. Transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are not permitted, the carrier said.

There will be dedicated seating zones on board planes to separate transit and non-transit passengers, it added. Seat selection on the flight may be limited or unavailable, to meet regulatory requirements. Transit passengers will board planes first and disembark last.

Transit and non-transit passengers will also be kept apart at Changi Airport. If the transit time is less than 75 minutes, transit customers will be ushered directly to the boarding gate.

For transit times of more than 75 minutes, travellers will remain in a designated holding area before the flight. A premium waiting area in the holding area will cater to those previously looking to access the SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 3, which is now closed.

Earlier on June 8, Singapore established fast lane arrangements between the Republic and six provinces and municipalities in mainland China: Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang. These fast lane arrangements will facilitate essential business and official travel, SIA said. 

The carrier, which initially cut 94 per cent of its original passenger capacity for June and July due to the Covid-19 outbreak, said it will continue to adjust capacity to match the demand for international air travel.

Shares of SIA were trading at S$4.28 as at 10.16am, down S$0.07 or 1.6 per cent.

