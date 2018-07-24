SIA rolls out digital wallet KrisPay

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has launched a blockchain-based digital wallet, which allows frequent-flyer members to use their miles to buy goods and services from select merchants in Singapore.

18 merchants are onboard with KrisPay - as the digital wallet is known -but more will be added progressively, the airline said. Among them are beauty services such as Spa Esprit, food and beverage establishments such as Cedele and Pizza Express, retailers like Challenger, as well as Esso petrol stations.

Miles first have to be converted from Krisflyer miles to KrisPay miles, after which members can scan the KrisPay QR code at the merchant to make payment.

SIA's chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: "We are excited to be introducing KrisPay, a novel way for our KrisFlyer members to digitally access their miles at their fingertips, at any time. By creating a miles-based digital wallet which integrates the use of miles into their daily lives, KrisFlyer members have yet another way to use miles instantly on everyday transactions."

KrisPay, which was developed together with KPMG Digital Village and Microsoft, can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play Store.