SIA, Sats climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Singapore
TRAVEL and tourism-related stocks rose on Tuesday, as positive news from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trials boosted investor confidence.
Singapore Airlines' (SIA) shares closed at S$4.06, jumping 4.91 per cent or S$0.19, with 26 million shares changing hands.

