SIA sets S$850m convertible bonds coupon at 1.625%

Singapore
HAVING garnered strong investor interest, Singapore Airlines' (SIA) new S$850 million five-year convertible bonds have been upsized and will carry a 1.625 per cent coupon.
The initial conversion price is S$5.743 for each new ordinary share, said the flag carrier in a...
